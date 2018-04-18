Washington can support the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) within bilateral agreements, the US President Donald Trump tweeted.
While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don’t like the deal for the United States. Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn’t work. Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers. Look how bad WTO is to U.S.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018
Earlier, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Donald Trump had ordered officials to study the possibility of changing the TPP agreement and returning the US to the deal.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement was concluded in 2015 by 12 countries. The deal envisaged the creation of a free trade zone in the Asia-Pacific region.