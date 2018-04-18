YEREVAN. – All 86 people whom the police detained in capital city Yerevan on Tuesday, and on suspicion of committing an administrative offense, were released late in the evening, the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But eighteen detained students were held in police custody for more than nine hours, instead of three hours, as specified by law.

On Tuesday, “My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters closed off and marched through several streets in downtown Yerevan, and in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister. Subsequently, they blocked the buildings of a number of state agencies.

In the evening, a rally of thousands of people held at Republic Square at the heart of Yerevan, where Pashinyan presented his plan.

“We need to block departmental buildings, roads, highways,” he had said. “Tomorrow, we will start operations at 10am.”

Also, he noted that they will form a revolutionary committee that will coordinate all actions, and they will begin the third phase of their actions on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, the entire city of Yerevan will be paralyzed,” he added.

On Monday, Police used special means, especially stun grenades, against the demonstrators at Baghramyan Avenue.

As a result of these clashes, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were taken to hospital.

And on Tuesday, police detained several demonstrators from the streets of Yerevan.

On March 31, the opposition Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

But on Tuesday, the National Assembly elected Serzh Sargsyan as the Prime Minister of Armenia.