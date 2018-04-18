YEREVAN. – The marching demonstrators—led by “My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—on Wednesday afternoon arrived outside Yerevan State University (YSU), where they decided to take a stopover.

“[Here] we’ll do a small assembly for 15 to 20 minutes, and [then] continue our march,” Pashinyan announced, and he called on the YSU students to boycott their classes and join their movement.

Subsequently, the demonstrators entered the YSU main building from its secondary entrance and went out to its main entrance.

Pashinyan said they had come here because they had received a report that the YSU doors were closed before the students.

On Tuesday Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters closed off and marched through several streets in downtown Yerevan, and in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister. Also, they blocked the buildings of a number of state agencies.

In the evening, a rally of thousands of people held at Republic Square at the heart of Yerevan, where Pashinyan presented his plan.

“We need to block departmental buildings, roads, highways,” he had said.

Also, he noted that they will form a revolutionary committee which will coordinate all actions, and that they will begin the third phase of their actions on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, the entire city of Yerevan will be paralyzed,” he added.

Yerevan Police on Tuesday detained 86 people, who, as per the law enforcement, were released late in the evening.

On Monday, Police used special means, especially stun grenades, against the demonstrators at Baghramyan Avenue.

As a result of these clashes, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were taken to hospital.

And on Tuesday, police detained several demonstrators from the streets of Yerevan.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next Prime Minister—and which concluded on April 13, with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

But on Tuesday, the National Assembly elected Serzh Sargsyan as the Prime Minister of Armenia.