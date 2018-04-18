YEREVAN. – After numerous announcements and warnings by the Police of Armenia, the organizers of the rally continue the unlawful actions.

The police on Wednesday issued a statement with such content, and in connection to the ongoing opposition movement in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

According to this statement, with their actions, the supporters and participants of this rally obstruct the exercising of the rights and freedoms of others and the normal operation of state agencies and organizations.

Therefore the Police of Armenia called on the organizers of the rally to stop the unlawful actions. Otherwise, as per the law enforcement, the accountability for the consequences of the proportionate police actions to disperse the rally will fall upon its organizers.