Russia may block Facebook in 2018, Roscomnadzor chief Alexander Zharov told Izvestia newspaper.

According to him, Russia might consider blocking Facebook if the platform fails to locate the Russian citizens’ database and remove all illegal content.

If the company fails to fulfill requirements or Russia is not informed about the intention to take certain steps, the country will block the social network, he said.

According Alexander Zharov, he regularly held meetings with Facebook representatives and raised this question again in February, 2018.

Roscomnadzor chief also questioned the possibility of the work of Amazon and Google services on the territory of Russia following Telegram ban.

After Telegram ban, the agency blocked more than 15 million IP-addresses.

Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, in turn, said that Telegram remained available for the majority of Russia’s residents

About 60 Russian companies applied for legal assistance to the International Human Rights Group Agora because of the massive ban on IP addresses.