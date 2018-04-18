YEREVAN. – The hotline of the Staff of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia has received reports that capital city Yerevan police had detained participants in Wednesday’s opposition rally and march.

Therefore the rapid response teams from the Ombudsman’s staff visited several police precincts. Special attention is paid to the grounds for the custodies.

The Human Rights Defender’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that, in addition, representatives from the Ombudsman’s staff had visited the Yerevan Central Police Department during the night, and in connection to the incident that occurred on Tuesday evening at a downtown Yerevan intersection.

On late Tuesday night, some people broke traffic lights, trash cans, and road signs at this intersection, and they attempted to block roads.

“My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—who heads the aforesaid opposition movements in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister—had stated that provocateur groups have appeared, and they want to incite violence.