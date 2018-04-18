YEREVAN. – If their participants do not break the law, the protests being held in capital city Yerevan raise the international standing of Armenia.

Gagik Minasyan, an MP from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, stated about the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted that some Armenian citizens have taken to the streets to exercise their rights. “That is a normal phenomenon for democratic countries,” the deputy added, in particular.

In his words, the opposition and the authorities’ conduct over the past several days inspires the hope that protests will not turn into unrest.

But Minasyan stressed that the special means, which the police had used against the protesters, were lawful. Otherwise, as per the ruling party lawmaker, the police would not have resorted to such action.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests on Yerevan streets, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.