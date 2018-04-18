London is ready to answer Moscow’s questions concerning the Skripal case within ten days, British envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Peter Wilson said on Wednesday at a session of the OPCW Executive Council dedicated to the incident in Salisbury.

“We will respond as soon as possible, within the ten days stipulated in the Convention,” he said adding “we will share our response with all States Parties. Russia made a claim of urgency and requested an answer by ‘no later than April 17.’

As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK accused Russia of being responsible for an attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Another 24 European countries, the US, Australia, Georgia and Canada also decided to expel Russian diplomats.