STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday signed an executive order.
Accordingly, NKR Defense Army servicemen Ruslan Manukyan has been posthumously awarded with the Medal for Service in Battle, and in recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As reported earlier, Manukyan (born in 1998) died on Tuesday, at the protection area of an NKR Defense Army unit, and as a result of a landmine explosion.