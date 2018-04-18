Turkey’s main opposition party on Wednesday called for an immediate end to a state of emergency imposed in the wake of a 2016 coup attempt, after President Tayyip Erdogan declared presidential and parliamentary elections would be brought forward by more than a year, Reuters reported.

“The state of emergency needs to be lifted immediately, there cannot be an election under emergency rule. The country needs to brought out of the emergency rule regime starting today,” Republican People’s Party (CHP) spokesman Bulent Tezcan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections will be brought forward to June 24.