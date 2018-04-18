YEREVAN.- A 100-meter long Armenian tricolor is being waved during the rally, which kicked off at the Republic Square.

The rally began with singing of the national anthem. A member of the “Reject Serzh” initiative, Armen Grigoryan said that the flag is sewed during the April war, and it was sent by the Armenian community of Spain.

Protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a Prime Minister continue since April 13. The demonstrators led by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan have been blocking streets and squares in Yerevan. Over 40 people were injured in clashes with police. Several dozens were apprehended.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister by a 77-17 vote during a special session of parliament on Tuesday.