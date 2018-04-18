YEREVAN.- Hundreds of citizens should start protests in ministries, departments, state bodies, MP Nikol Pashinyan stated during the protest rally organized at the Republic Square.

According to Pashinyan, he is called from the villages and regions and asked to inform what exactly they should do to win. "I want to offer concrete actions now. I urge residents of villages and small towns to put pressure on the members of the Councils of Elders and force them to make an official statement on the promotion of the revolution." At the same time Pashinyan stated that hundreds of citizens should start protest actions in ministries, departments, state bodies.

At the same time Pashinyan noted that the authorities are making attempts to sow enmity between demonstrators and policemen. "Their task is to provoke a clash with the police. Serzh Sargsyan is concerned about our rhetoric when we say that our struggle is not against the police, "Pashinyan said, urging students to join the strike.

Protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a Prime Minister continue since April 13. The demonstrators led by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan have been blocking streets and squares in Yerevan. Over 40 people were injured in clashes with police. Several dozens were apprehended.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister by a 77-17 vote during a special session of parliament on Tuesday.