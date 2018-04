YEREVAN. – The protesters led by MP Nikol Pashinyan started their march towards Bagharamyan Avenue where the parliament the Prime Minister’s office and the parliament is located.

Participants of “My Step” initiative decided to return to Republic Square at 8 a.m. Thursday to surround government buildings and prevent the staff from entering their workplaces.

Pashinyan added that the first meeting of the Cabinet headed by newly elected PM Serzh Sargsyan will be held tomorrow.