US President Donald Trump has confirmed his nominee for secretary of state - CIA boss Mike Pompeo - got on well with North Korea's leader when he travelled for secret talks last week, Sky News reported.

Speaking before a dinner with Japan's Shinzo Abe, Mr Trump said: "I have a great deal of confidence in Mike Pompeo, he will go down as one of the great secretaries of state.

"He had a great meeting with Kim Jong Un, they got along well.

"(Pompeo) is a smart guy and he gets on well with people."