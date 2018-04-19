YEREVAN. – “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters on Thursday morning moved toward the government building at Republic Square, at the heart of capital city Yerevan, where police have already formed a human chain.

Pashinyan on Wednesday had announced that ex-President, new Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, on Thursday will convene his first Cabinet meeting at the government building, and therefore they will block government buildings from the morning and not allow people to go in.

Police have formed human chains also outside the other entrances of the government building.

The demonstrators blocked all the entrances to the Government Building No. 3 where several ministries are located.

The Deputy Police Chief of Yerevan, Valeri Osipyan, is also here. He noted that if the protesters obstruct the entry of people and cars, they will have to deal with the law.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.