YEREVAN. – There is tension, on Thursday morning, between demonstrators and police outside the Government of Armenia Building No. 3, in downtown capital city Yerevan.

Police formed a human chain with shields nearby the building and, subsequently, started moving forward step by step and clearing the area.

In the meantime, police continue to detain demonstrators. In particular, they dragged the demonstrators sitting in the first row and put them inside a police van.

A young man had gone under the police van so that it would not be able to move. The police brought him out with great difficulty.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday had announced that on Thursday they shall block the government building as well as other government department buildings.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.