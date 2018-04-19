YEREVAN. – As of Thursday at 10am, capital city Yerevan police have detained 20 people, informed the Police of Armenia.

Most of these persons were detained from outside the Government of Armenia Building No. 3, when demonstrators attempted to close off the building entrances.

Police, however, formed a human chain and cleared these entrances.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—who heads the ongoing opposition movement in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister—on Wednesday announced that on Thursday they shall block the government building as well as other government department buildings.

The first Cabinet meeting of the Sargsyan-led government will be convened on Thursday.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.