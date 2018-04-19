YEREVAN. – System of a Down guitarist Daron Malakian posted a photo made during his trip to Yerevan.

“I am there in spirit with my brothers and sisters protesting in Armenia!!!!!!” he wrote on Facebook.

Frontman of the band Serj Tankian also reflected on the protests in Yerevan.

“Something incredible is happening in Armenia, finally,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Serge, no disrespect meant, but you are not our father and we are not your children. You have served the people of Armenia and are no longer a viable, respected leader whether you stay or go rendering your rule ineffective and at this point dangerous.”

Protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a Prime Minister continue since April 13. The demonstrators led by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan have been blocking streets and squares in Yerevan. Over 40 people were injured in clashes with police. Several dozens were apprehended.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister by a 77-17 vote during a special session of parliament on Tuesday.