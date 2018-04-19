YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia will continue to detain, in the manner prescribed by law, all those who commit offenses against public order.

Ashot Aharonyan, Head of the Armenia Police Media and Public Relations Department, informed about the aforementioned on his Facebook page.

“If the persons brought [in to police stations] are not released within the term prescribed by the administrative arrest law, it should be accepted as a given that their involvement in the committed crimes is being checked by way of the investigative body,” Aharonyan also wrote.

Thursday is already the third day that the police are detaining dozens of demonstrators, including minors.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.