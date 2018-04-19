There is a bright path available to North Korea when it achieves denuclearization, said the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Palm Beach.

Trump said he hopes that a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to discuss denuclearization would be successful, Fox News reported.

“If we don't think it's going to be successful, we won't have it. If the meeting when I’m there is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting,” Trump said.

Trump reiterated that the US would continue to press on North Korea until Pyongyang achieves denuclearization.

“As I've said before, there is a bright path available to North Korea when it achieves denuclearisation in a complete and verifiable and irreversible way. It would be a great day for them, it would be a great day for the world,” BBC reported quoting Trump.