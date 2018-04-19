Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of Russia has sent a congratulatory message to Serzh Sargsyan on his appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia, informed the press service of the Russian government.
“I would like to specifically note your personal contribution to the development of friendly, partnership, and allied Russian-Armenian relations,” Medvedev’s congratulatory message reads, in particular. “I am confident that, in the new position, you will continue paying priority attention to the development of the entire scope of bilateral cooperation.”