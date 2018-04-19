YEREVAN. -- The protesters led by MP Nikol Pashinyan started their march towards Isakov Avenue, where the US embassy is located.

Earlier the demonstrators reached Garegin Nzhdeh Square in the Shengavit district, to the south of the city center.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—who heads the ongoing opposition movement in protest of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister—on Wednesday announced that on Thursday they shall block the government building as well as other government department buildings.

The first Cabinet meeting of the Sargsyan-led government will be convened on Thursday.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan, ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.