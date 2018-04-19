Genocide deniers in Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and even here at home are gaining traction in their attempts to whitewash history and convert the genocide into mere ‘consequences of war’, Rep. Ed Royce said as he joined Armenian Americans and members of Congress on April 18 to commemorate the Armenian Genocide in the U.S. Capitol.

“As we have seen, since the days immediately following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire until today, there have been those who have worked to deny the genocide and silence its witnesses. Truth does not stand in the company of caveats, euphemisms or qualifications. It stands fearlessly and unapologetically on its own – and so should the U.S. record on the Armenian Genocide,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce said.

“That is why I have repeatedly called on various U.S. administrations to call the horrific violence of 1915 by its true name, and officially recognize it as the Armenian Genocide. Just this week I have joined with several of my House colleagues on a letter to President Trump, urging him again to refer to the genocide in his April 24th commemoration remarks.”

“Genocide perpetrators continue to believe that there is a chance for impunity in the conduct of their crimes against humanity, as we have seen in the former Yugoslavia, in Rwanda and even today in ISIS-held territory in Syria and Iraq. Shocking genocidal acts are being carried out within ISIS territory. Armenian Christians and other minorities are targeted for violence. Hundreds have been enslaved, raped, tortured, and even crucified.

In response to those reports, I authored the final text of H. Con. Res. 75 in the last Congress, calling for the administration to recognize these actions as part of a genocidal campaign and managed it through our committee and to House passage. Our action motivated the previous administration to do the right thing and finally condemn these ISIS actions as genocide. Our compassion for the victims of the ISIS genocide in Syria is one shared by our friend and partner Armenia. It is an inspirational dynamic in our relationship.

Years ago, the generosity of the U.S. people provided over $117 million in charitable assistance through the Near East Relief to survivors of the first genocide of the 20th century. Now, the descendants of those survivors are paying that generosity forward to the victims of this 21st century genocide. In fact, Armenia has welcomed more than 22,000 Armenian refugees, and provided them with housing assistance, medical care and a path to citizenship.

I will continue to support these efforts to protect lives today, as well as working to honor the millions of innocent lives that were lost in the Armenian Genocide.”