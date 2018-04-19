YEREVAN. – Police have deployed a large number of forces at the courtyard of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, in capital city Yerevan.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am photo camera has captured numerous buses that are full of police officers, as well as a police armored vehicle at the courtyard of the academy.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.