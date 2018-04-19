YEREVAN. – As of Thursday at 1:30pm, capital city Yerevan police have detained 100 people, the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

National Assembly (NA) opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction MPs Edmon Marukyan, Gevorg Gorgisyan, and Mane Tandilyan have met with the detainees.

My Step” initiative leader, Civil Contract Party member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.