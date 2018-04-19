YEREVAN. – Six of the 54 persons, who were detained Thursday and brought to a police station in capital city Yerevan, are minors, and another one is a Russian citizen.

Edmon Marukyan, an MP from the opposition “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“One of the detainees doesn’t speak Armenian, and another one is a Russian Federation citizen; an interpreter has already been summoned,” said the deputy. “According to what is said, all were detained on suspicion of not carrying out the lawful requirement of the police, and administrative reports are being prepared regarding all of them; they will be released three hours later.”

Marukyan added, however, that they are being detained in violation of the laws.

He noted that around six attorneys and a representative of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia are inside the said police station.

As reported earlier, Yerevan police have detained 100 people, as of Thursday at 1:30pm.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by holding rallies, marching, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.