Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov on Thursday had a telephone talk with the Head of Latvia-Armenia Friendship Group of the Latvian Parliament, the Rapporteur of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union in Saeima Sergejs Potapkins.
Eduard Sharmazanov highly assessed the ratification of the Agreement by the Parliament of Latvia. Sharmazanov Speaker expressed his gratitude to Sergejs Potapkins and all the MPs of all factions of Saeima, expressing hope that the ratification of the document would open a new page in the Armenian-Latvia relations, as well as would promote the further development of relationship between Armenia and the European Union and its member countries.