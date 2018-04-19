YEREVAN. – Thousands of Armenian citizens, most of them young people, have been presenting their demands to the authorities during the recent days of protests, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in a statement.

“Young people are our future – the future soldiers, scientists and engineers, politicians and statesmen, and their voice, of course, should be heard and their opinion should be respected,” Sarkissian said.

He admitted that there are a number of social, economic, legal and political problems that require speediest solution, but added that the government formed by the majority in the parliament is to discuss and find solution to the pressing issues.

“It is my deepest conviction that dialogue of any format, respect for each other’s opinions and tolerance are the only solution to similar situations,” he said, adding that he is inviting the parties for a dialogue to find the way out.

Sarkissian said he shares the concerns of different social and political organizations on the situation and welcomes ARF Dashnaktsutyun’s proposal to create an advisory platform under the auspices of the President to find solutions to existing problems.

He also called on the participants of protests to show restraint and responsibility.