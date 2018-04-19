YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received the EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Świtalski, presidential press service reported.

Armen Sarkissian noted the importance of developing relations with the EU and stressed that Armenia is ready to promote dialogue with the EU, cooperation in the sphere of economy, mobility, effective governance and numerous other spheres which are of mutual interest.

Piotr Świtalski, congratulated President Sarkissian on assuming the office of President of the Republic of Armenia and welcomed the signing of the law on ratification of the Agreement on comprehensive and expanded partnership between Armenia and the EU of November 24, 2017.

Then the interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of programs with the assistance of the EU, increasing their effectiveness, and preparing new programs.