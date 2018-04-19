YEREVAN. – Despite claims about peaceful nature of the rally, attempts to break through the police cordon suggest the opposite, acting Minister of Justice David Harutyunyan said after Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday.

“It does not matter what they say against violence. They surround the buildings, employees cannot work properly under these conditions, while the city residents use their services,” Harutyunyan said.

Asked about the legitimacy of the protests, Harutyunyan assured that the rally was illegal.

“To make the rally legal, it is necessary to report the schedule and the route of the demonstration. If the route changes, it means that the protest action is illegal. This implies administrative responsibility, but there is no need in dispersing the rally,” he added.