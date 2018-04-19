YEREVAN.- Every society feels resentment and Armenia is not an exception from this point of view, Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said in an interview with “Shant” TV, speaking about protest actions in Yerevan against his premiership.

"However, there are no obstacles to expressing discontent in Armenia for many years, except for cases when such actions are of a non-peaceful nature. This is for the benefit of both the authorities and the society, " Sargsyan said, noting that all these protest actions should be held within the framework of the law.

"The matter is why a parent should worry, sending children to school, or when someone is late for work because of the desire of some people to destabilize the situation ... I am confident in the wisdom of the Armenian people. You saw that our law enforcers showed restraint. I do not want law enforcement agencies to be forced to use force. There is no such desire. But the atmosphere of permissiveness cannot reign in the country, " Sargsyan said.