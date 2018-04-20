Employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry are being evacuated from the building in the center of Moscow after an anonymous phone call alleging a threat of explosion, Sputnik reported.

"After an anonymous bomb threat in the building of Russian Foreign Ministry located at Smolenskaya-Sennaya st. 32/1, evacuation of all staff is under way," a source in Moscow emergency services reported. The source added that there was no immediate information on how many people were evacuated from the building.

According to several other sources, some 40 people were evacuated from the building. A Sputnik correspondent reported that emergency services and the law enforcement units are present at the site.

A source in Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the reports of the evacuation. "It appears that a report came in of a bomb threat at the first building," it said.