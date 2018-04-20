The visit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is not being prepared, but Putin is ready to meet his American counterpart, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Lavrov recalled that during a phone conversation with Putin, Trump conveyed an invitation, and this is not a secret, RIA Novosti reported.
“We do not want to be intrusive, but we do not want to be impolite either, and given that President Trump made such a proposal, we presume that he would specify it. President Putin is ready for such a meeting,” Lavrov said.