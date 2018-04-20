YEREVAN. – As of Friday at 1pm, the three of the persons that were injured during the opposition rally in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, continue receiving treatment in city hospitals.

They are under the supervision of professionals, and are receiving necessary treatment, the Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Doctors say they are in satisfactory condition.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.