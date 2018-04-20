Friday's festive cabinet meeting was held at the Independence Hall on Rothschild Street in Tel Aviv, where the state was declared in 1948 by the first prime minister David Ben Gurion, JPost reported.
On a lighter note, at the meeting, the Prime Minister Netanyahu continued to praise Israeli achievements. "Israeli citizens are proud of our country. They love Israel, and they know how to appreciate its achievements in every field."
"I thank the leaders of the world who sent us greetings for our 70th year, headed by our strong ally Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who reflect the rising status of Israel among the nations," he added, thanking world leaders who had congratulated Israel on Independence Day, "From the celebrations of 70 years we will set off - and we will climb higher and higher, to reach the loftiest peaks."