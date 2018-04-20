STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan received on Friday a group of teachers and upper-class students of the AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian school of the USA state of Michigan at the head of its principal Hosep Torossian.

Issues related to the Motherland-Diaspora ties and Artsakh's internal life were touched upon in a warm and immediate atmosphere.

The President highlighted the regular and frequent visits of the Diaspora youth to Artsakh considering it among the key factors of strengthening the inter-Armenian unity and maintaining Armenian national identity. The Head of the State rated high the long-term patriotic activity of the Alex and Marie Manoogian School.