YEREVAN. – The rally of “My Step” initiative has kicked off at Republic Square, the central square in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan.

Protesters are flooding the square despite rainy weather.

The government building is still cordoned off by police officers.

The massive protest actions against the election of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan as Armenia’s Prime Minister continue for the eighth consecutive day.

