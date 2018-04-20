Istanbul Armenian MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, Garo Paylan has submitted a draft law to the Turkish Grand National Assembly on recognition of Armenian Genocide, Agos weekly newspaper reported.

Garo Paylan mentioned that the Armenians are struggling to find justice even after 103 years.

"The parliaments of dozens of countries and states from all over the world have recognized the Armenian Genocide. The exact place for discussion of the Armenian Genocide is the Turkish parliament ,"said Paylan.