The United States labeled China, Russia, Iran and North Korea as “morally reprehensible” governments that it said violated human rights within their borders on a daily basis, making them “forces of instability," Reuters reported.
In releasing the State Department’s global human rights report for 2017, acting Secretary of State John Sullivan also singled out Syria, Myanmar, Turkey and Venezuela as nations with poor human rights records. Improved human rights in Uzbekistan, Liberia and Mexico were global “bright spots,” Sullivan added.
The governments of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea “violate the human rights of those within their borders on a daily basis and are forces of instability as a result,” Sullivan said in a preface to the congressionally mandated report that documents human rights in nearly 200 countries and territories.