YEREVAN. – Police have detained several people after the opposition movement’s rally and march in Yerevan, on Friday evening.

Arayik Harutyunyan, a member of the political council of the opposition Civil Contract Party, wrote about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

Also, he called on attorneys to deal with the cases of these detained persons.

At the same time, human rights activists are reporting that, in some parts of Armenia’s capital city, there were attacks on the drivers who were honking the horns of their vehicles in protest.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Friday informed that on Saturday they will continue their protest actions of blocking streets and avenues. All “operations” will kick off at 11am.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.