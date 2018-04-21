YEREVAN. – A special procedure has been set at state-run institutions of Armenia, as the employees are brought into their offices and the doors are shut, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“This is done so that, first, they will not participate in the [ongoing] protest actions. And besides that, [so that] it would not seem like the state institutions are paralyzed and not working.

“They have started disassembling the internet wires at state institutions, so that the employees will be unable to follow the protest actions because even if the employees of state institutions are in their [office] rooms, they are busy following the protest actions,” wrote Zhamanak.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.