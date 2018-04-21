In Washington, D.C., Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan of Armenia met with representatives of the US Department of State, Department of the Treasury, Congress, as well as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

In Gabrielyan’s words, during the talks the sides also lauded the peaceful nature of the ongoing protests in Armenia, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

“The parties stressed that they should be peaceful and there should not be a curtailing of rights as well as a use of violent force from any side,” he said, “and [they] noted that the government of Armenia—the police, in particular— approach to those matters very professionally.”

The deputy PM added that his interlocutors in Washington appreciated especially the Armenian government’s controlled reaction to these demonstrations.

To the query as to when the people of Armenia will directly sense the positive effects of the economic growth that is recorded in the country, Vache Gabrielyan responded that even though a sizeable growth is not envisioned, the current rates of development also have an impact.