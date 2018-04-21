Renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian will not be coming to Armenia to take part in the ongoing protests against Serzh Sargsyan becoming Prime Minister.

Instead, he dedicated a song to “Armenia’s peaceful resistance.”

“It seems like the issue of my presence in Armenia is causing quite a stir,” Tankian wrote on his Facebook page. “I apologize for that although I truly had nothing to do with it. The youth on the street are the only ones I trust with Armenia’s future and my sites should be the only place you trust regarding my moves.”

And in his respective video message, Tankian said he would like to congratulate the protesters for the most successful civil disobedience campaign ever in Armenia’s history.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.

Armenian Opposition leader announces their demands