YEREVAN. – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party welcomes the Prime Minister of Armenia’s call to immediately start dialogue and negotiations.

The aforementioned is noted in an appeal by Arsen Hambardzumyan, representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Armenia, and in connection with the current political situation in the country.

“It [the PM’s call] is in line with the avenue proposed by Dashnaktsutyun,” the statement also reads, in particular. “This avenue will prevent further aggravations in Armenia.

“Political sensibleness and dialogue is the door that can pave a real way to resolving the people’s discontent and the numerous key issues facing the country.

“The moment is sensitive and full of numerous internal and external perils and risks. Prudence dictates to negotiate without ultimatums and preconditions.”

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.