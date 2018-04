The protesters, who on Saturday are marching from Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) town to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, have blocked the Etchmiadzin-Yerevan motorway.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter at the scene informed that the demonstrators—who protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister—are reaching Zvartnots township.

Late Friday evening, the protesters had closed off the aforesaid motorway’s section that leads to Zvartnots International Airport.