YEREVAN. – Saturday’s protest march by the “My Step” initiative has reached outside the house of mayor Taron Margaryan of Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The demonstrators chanted and whistled outside Margaryan’s home.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday issued a statement and called on “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan to immediately “sit at the table of political dialogue and negotiations,” while the police threatened to stop the rally.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.