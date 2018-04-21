YEREVAN. – Political council of the Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) on Saturday issued a statement in connection with the current domestic political situation in the Republic of Armenia (RA).

“Numerous major unsolved socioeconomic, systemic key issues, the crisis of justice and trust that exist in the country have raised a wave of heated discontent and revolt of our tens of thousands of citizens,” the PAP statement reads, in particular. “[But] one thing is clear: Any use of force shall be ruled out against the RA citizen who exercises his constitutionally-guaranteed lawful rights. Any manifestation of violence will result in unpredictable and dangerous consequences, which will cause irreparable damage to the Republic of Armenia.

“The created volatile situation demands urgent political solutions. Dialogue can be the road to solution.”

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.