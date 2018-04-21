YEREVAN. – The situation continues to be tense in downtown Yerevan.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter at the scene informed that separate groups are marching along the downtown streets of the capital city, and in protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

A group of demonstrators had just recently closed off the Sayat Nova Avenue-Abovyan Street intersection.

Another group still blocks the Mashtots Avenue-Pushkin Street intersection.

And another group of protesters, which primarily comprises the merchants who are on strike from a market, are marching to join the march that is led by “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan.

The MP and the participants in his march are walking through several districts of Yerevan.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.