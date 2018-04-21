YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has responded to an open letter of a group of graduates of the Luys Foundation, the PM’s office said.
"Dear Luys Graduates,
I have read the open letter sent by a group of graduates, and I find it necessary to give a personal feedback to the concerns expressed in the letter.
Democracy will never take a backward step in Armenia. Our past years’ achievements in building a strong and developing democracy are irreversible and guaranteed by the amended Constitution.
We have had many opportunities to discuss with you our development-targeted steps and our vision of the future. I am proud that I have made a contribution to your professional development.
I hope that the knowledge you have gained at the best universities of the world will serve the cause of ensuring sustained, secure and harmonious development for our country. It is gratifying to see that many of you have already joined the system of public administration and are contributing to our state-building efforts with everyday work.
My assuming the office of Prime Minister was conditioned by a simple fact: facing a complicated geopolitical situation in the region and emerging challenges, we have to provide for the country’s safe development and continue the efforts aimed at achieving a dignified settlement of the Artsakh issue.
I do believe that these problems are solvable, after which other people can take on the country’s leadership. We will also rely on Luys community’s potential in completing that greatest mission."