STEPANAKERT.- Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ministry of Defense (NKR MOD) claims that Azerbaijan more intensively breached the truce on April 21.
"From 2:25 p.m., April 21, the adversary intensively violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact using different caliber weapons. In addition to violating the ceasefire regime, active movements of the adversary's manpower and military equipment are seen at various sections of the contact line, in particular, in the east and south-east.
Vanguard units of the NKR Defense Army control the situation on the frontline, and continue to confidently conduct military watch., "the NKR Defense Ministry said in a statement.